A man is recovering in the hospital Wednesday evening after authorities said he was struck by lightning in northeast Harris County.

Details were scarce, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to a business in the 11200 block of Mesa, where an unidentified man, 25, was struck by lightning in the parking lot.

The man was rushed to a hospital in serious condition after he was found unresponsive.

"Hoping he pulls through," Sheriff Gonzalez said in a tweet.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

No other information was released, as of this writing, but this story will be updated as it continues to develop.