Man hospitalized after 18-wheeler falls from overpass in NW Harris County

Authorities say a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an 18-wheeler fell from an overpass in northwest Harris County.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene near US 290 and SH 99 on Thursday morning.

Fire crews extricated a man who was trapped inside. EMS transported the man to the hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

Several westbound lanes of US 290 are closed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.