Harris County teen accused of shooting, killing father during altercation

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The Brief A 37-year-old father was allegedly shot to death early Friday morning inside a northwest Harris County home by his son. Family members told investigators the victim’s 17-year-old son shot his father during an argument. The teenager left the scene before law enforcement arrived, and no charges have been filed as the search continues.



A family dispute in northwest Harris County turned deadly after a teenager allegedly shot and killed his father, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deadly family altercation

What we know:

Sergeant Jason Brown reported Harris County Constable Precinct 1 deputies were called around 1:30 a.m. to a shooting call at a home on Westbank Avenue, located between Fairbanks North Houston Road and North Houston Rosslyn Road.

When they arrived, deputies found a 37-year-old man dead inside the home with gunshot wounds. They learned the man got into an altercation with his 17-year-old son and during the fight, the teen got a pistol and shot his father.

Officials said the teen left the home after the shooting. Deputies searched the immediate area and have not located the teen.

The mother and two juvenile siblings were also inside the home at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured.

Sgt. Brown said it was not uncommon for the father and son to get into disputes, and it was an ongoing argument between them.

According to authorities, they are hoping to locate the teen to hear his side of what happened. No decision has been made on whether criminal charges will be filed.

What we don't know:

Authorities are still piecing together the exact events leading up to the gunfire. It remains unclear what specific dispute triggered the shooting.