Houston weather: Weekend rain chances, followed by cooler temps

The Brief Weak Front Early Friday, Not Much Rain Bigger Round Of Rain Saturday Night & Sunday Big Drop In Temperatures Early Next Week



Rain chances this weekend start off small on Friday, then move to potentially heavy storms early Sunday.

Weak front arrives with very little rain

A weak front moves through late tonight or early Friday with a very limited chance for showers, mainly near the coast.

Drier air and lower humidity follow Friday, with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures.

Weekend turns cloudy and wet

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s.

Cloudy skies and showers are expected Saturday night and Sunday as another weather system moves through.

The best chance for the heaviest rain will likely stay west of I-45 and south of I-10, where there is a low marginal risk for some brief street flooding for some areas.

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Even cooler weather on the way

With clouds and rain hanging around for much of Sunday, temperatures will be held back with highs likely only in the middle 60s. We likely won't get out of the 60s Monday either.

Cooler nights also arrive next week, with temperatures dropping into the 40s and low 50s for much of the Houston area.