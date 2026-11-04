Teen charged with murder after 13-year-old stabbed, killed in Harris County

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The Brief A 13-year-old boy, identified as Denim Cain, died after being stabbed multiple times Tuesday night in Harris County. Authorities took 17-year-old Quaesean Smith into custody and charged him with murder. Investigators say the stabbing came after a confrontation between Smith and a group of juveniles.



A confrontation between juveniles outside a Harris County neighborhood turned deadly Tuesday night when a teenager allegedly pulled a knife and attacked a 13-year-old boy.

Stabbing in north Harris County

What we know:

Sergeant Jason Brown with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called about a stabbing on Bolton Gardens Drive near north Houston around 8:30 p.m.

When officials arrived, they found 13-year-old Denim Cain suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators gathered information from witnesses, which led them to a 17-year-old suspect, Quaesean Smith, just a short distance away. Deputies took Smith into custody and recovered the knife used in the attack.

According to detectives, Smith was confronted near his home by several juveniles, including Cain. During the confrontation, Smith pulled out a knife, chased Cain, and stabbed him repeatedly. Smith admitted to stabbing the 13-year-old after the argument with the group, the sheriff's office said.

Smith was officially charged with murder and booked into the Harris County Jail.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the confrontation and stabbing is unknown.