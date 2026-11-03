Alex Mealer concedes to Leticia Gutierrez in Texas' 9th Congressional District race

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The Brief Republican Alex Mealer has conceded to Democrat Leticia Gutierrez in the race for Texas’ 9th Congressional District. Gutierrez is a longtime community advocate and mother of two who has worked with elected officials and government agencies on issues affecting working families, including children's health. Gutierrez will represent a congressional district previously held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Green under its former boundaries. Green ran for the 18th Congressional District in 2026.



Republican Alex Mealer has conceded to Democrat Leticia Gutierrez in the race for Texas’ 9th Congressional District.

Who is Leticia Gutierrez?

According to her campaign website, Gutierrez has lived in the district for 45 years, attending school, raising her two children and building a career in community advocacy.

The daughter of farmworkers, Gutierrez graduated from Milby High School and earned a degree in finance from the University of St. Thomas.

As a single mother of two, Gutierrez became an advocate for children's health after her oldest son developed asthma. Her son later served in the U.S. Army.

Gutierrez has worked with elected officials and government agencies to connect working families with decision-makers and address community concerns, according to her campaign site.

According to her campaign website, Gutierrez's priorities include addressing the rising costs of everyday necessities, including groceries, housing and health care. She also wants to improve government accountability by prioritizing working families over large corporations and ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly.

Gutierrez supports strengthening infrastructure, including water systems, power lines and roads, to better prepare communities for hurricanes, winter storms and other extreme weather events.

What changed in Texas' 9th Congressional District?

Gutierrez will represent the newly redrawn 9th Congressional District.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Green, who represented the 9th District under its previous boundaries, unsuccessfully sought his party's nomination in the 18th Congressional District.