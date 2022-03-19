Man hit, killed by car in Galleria parking garage after fight with group of other men

Police are piecing together what led up to a man's death in a Galleria parking garage Saturday in southwest Houston following what they say was a fight with other men.

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but Houston police say the incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. at a parking garage in the 5100 block of Hidalgo near The Galleria.

Officials say an unidentified man was hit by a car in the parking garage following a fight with other men. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was made available, as of this writing.

