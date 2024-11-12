Man hit by car on South I-45 at Dixie Farm Rd. Tuesday morning

article

Houston Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on the service road of South I-45 at Dixie Farm Road just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the man was either walking or standing in the middle of the service road when he was hit by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and waited for emergency responders.

Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not impaired and was questioned and released, according to police.

The identity of the man is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The investigation is continuing.