Man gets 10 years in prison for sex crimes in Houston, other cities, federal officials say

The Brief A registered sex offender pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for sex crimes, officials say. He was accused of aiding and abetting the transportation of a woman across state lines to engage in prostitution and failing to comply with sex offender requirements. The crimes reportedly occurred in Houston and other cities between Texas and California.



A registered sex offender has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for sex crimes that took place in Houston and other cities, federal officials say.

Man sentenced to 10 years in prison

Paul Edwards Evans – aka Blue Diamond – was sentenced for aiding and abetting the transportation of a woman across state lines to engage in prostitution and failing to comply with requirements of the Sex Offender Registration Act, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced.

The 58-year-old pleaded guilty and was sentenced by a judge to 120 months in prison, federal officials say.

What were the allegations?

Dig deeper:

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, the court considered that Evans had inducted two family members into the family business, which involved the trafficking of women to engage in commercial sex acts.

The crimes occurred in the Bissonnet Street area of Houston and other cities between Texas and California, federal officials say.

As part of his plea, he reportedly also admitted to failing to notify authorities when traveling from state to state as required as a registered sex offender.