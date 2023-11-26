The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting after a 20-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a club on 3300 Raleigh Street on Sunday.

Around 2:00am, police responded to a call about a man who had been shot in his neck and shoulder at a club.

According to police, the victim was a club customer, and two of his friends had lost track of him.

Officials say the man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police detained two people who were pointed out by witnesses. Police say the two people are considered persons of interest, and one shell casing was found on the scene.

According to officials, the assault unit from the Houston police department was called to the scene to continue the investigation, speak with witnesses, and search for video surveillance.