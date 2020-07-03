Man found stuck on top of roof during burglary call in Houston, taken into custody
HOUSTON - A man was taken into custody Friday morning after he was found stuck on the roof of a house.
Houston police said they got a call about a burglary alarm going off on the 9300 block of Shady Lane Circle.
Police said witnesses reported a person was inside their pool house.
Upon searching the area, police located a man on top of a roof on the next block.
Police added the man came down after 20 minutes with the help of Houston firefighters.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.