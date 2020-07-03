Expand / Collapse search

Man found stuck on top of roof during burglary call in Houston, taken into custody

Published 
Updated 52 mins ago
News
FOX 26 Houston

Man found stuck on top of roof during burglary call

One man was taken into custody Friday morning after he was found stuck on top of a roof after police responded to a burglary call.

HOUSTON - A man was taken into custody Friday morning after he was found stuck on the roof of a house.

Houston police said they got a call about a burglary alarm going off on the 9300 block of Shady Lane Circle.

Police said witnesses reported a person was inside their pool house.

Upon searching the area, police located a man on top of a roof on the next block.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Police added the man came down after 20 minutes with the help of Houston firefighters.

RELATED: HCSO: Unlicensed teen driver reached 140+ mph during chase

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.