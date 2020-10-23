Man found shot to death in parking garage in Houston's Museum District

article

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man in Houston’s Museum District.

The man was found dead around 6:10 a.m. Friday in the parking garage at 1400 Binz Street.

According to Houston police, a maintenance worker found the man’s body on an upstairs level of the garage.

Police said the man, believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, had been shot in the head.

It is unclear when the shooting occurred. Police say there is no known suspect information at this time.

