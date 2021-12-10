Man found shot outside of car along SH 288 in Houston

article

Police are investigating after a man was found shot on the side of a Houston highway.

The man was found in the 5600 block of South SH 288 near MacGregor around 7 p.m. Thursday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to HPD, deputy constables were in the area and heard gunshots. They started checking the area and found the car on the side of the roadway.

Police say the car had several bullet holes, and the man was outside the vehicle. He had been shot multiple times.

The man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, officials say.

Authorities investigate a shooting scene along SH 288 in Houston.

It is unclear where the shooting took place. Police were searching the area for shell casings.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP