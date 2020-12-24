Man found inside car with gunshot wound in Spring dies from injury

article

A man who was found shot inside a vehicle in Spring has died at the hospital

Harris County Sheriff's Office says units were dispatched to the 5700 block of Root Rd. near SH 99 and Gosling on Thursday morning.

Deputies arrived to find a white SUV and an injured driver wounded from a gunshot wound inside.

The male was taken by LifeFlight to the hospital where he died.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports that it's likely the man was shot elsewhere, drove off, and came to a stop on Root Rd.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 713-221-6000.