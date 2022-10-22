Man found dead in Third Ward, running truck nearby with drugs inside

article

Authorities are piecing together what led to a man's death in Houston's Third Ward after his body was found in the road and a running pickup truck with drugs inside.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were called to reports of gunshots in the area of the 3200 block of Simmons, near Texas Southern University around 12:30 a.m.

Responding investigators found an unidentified man, possibly in his 20s, dead on the road and a pickup truck near him with the engine left running.

Police said it's unclear if the truck was involved in the man's death, but they did find drugs inside it.

At last check, officers searched for surveillance video in the area but provided no additional details as of this writing.

