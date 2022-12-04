Man found dead in northwest Harris County after suffering several gunshot wounds

Authorities are piecing together a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon.

Details are scarce as it's an active scene, however, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were called to a motel in the 13200 block of FM 1960.

That's where responding officers found an unidentified man with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear exactly how the shooting took place, or what led up to it, and a search is underway for suspected shooters.

No additional information has been provided, as of this writing.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.