A man is behind bars after law enforcement officials found him asleep in a car he broke into outside a Whataburger in northwest Harris County.

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS STORIES

Harris Co. Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to the fast-food restaurant on Northwest Freeway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a man breaking into a car.

Responding officers found Jorge Ponce, 25, asleep in the car and woke him up.

Jorge Ponce (Photo courtesy of Harris County Jail Records)

Apparently, Ponce broke into the vehicle, according to investigators, stole a credit card, and tried to buy food from the Whataburger.

Shortly afterward, for some reason, constable deputies said in the press release the 25-year-old went back to the car and "fell asleep."

SUGGESTED: Intoxicated man upset about dogs 'barking all day' shoots through neighbor's front door and windows

Ponce was then arrested and forced to spend the rest of the night sleeping in a jail cell, where he was charged with Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and Credit Card Abuse.