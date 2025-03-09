Court docs: Baytown man accused in fiancé's death; searched if it was illegal to 'kill an illegal immigrant'

The Brief Ty Vaughn, 31, is being held on a $500,000 bond for murder. Documents say Vaughn searched online to see if "it was illegal for him to kill an illegal immigrant." Vaughn allegedly stated that his fiancé "lacked legal status." The suspect is accused of staging the shooting as a suicide.



A Baytown man is due in court on Monday for the shooting death of his fiancé.

Murder accusations

What we know:

A murder charge was filed in Harris County on Friday against 31-year-old Ty Vaughn. He is being held in jail on a $500,000 bond for allegedly shooting and killing his fiancé, Luis David Banos.

The alleged incident happened on January 14.

According to court documents, Vaughn searched online "whether or not it was illegal for him to kill an illegal immigrant" hours before shooting Banos. Vaughn allegedly stated later that his fiancé "lacked legal status."

The suspect is accused of shooting Banos "in the face with a lever-action rifle." Then, Vaughn allegedly moved Banos' body and staged the shooting to appear as a suicide.

Vaughn's next court date is scheduled for Monday, March 10.

What we don't know:

There is no information on the motive behind the alleged shooting.