Man fatally struck by pickup after altercation spilled into Houston street: police

The Brief A man died after being struck by a pickup truck on Parker Road in northeast Houston. Police say the man had been involved in an altercation in the street before the crash. The driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained at the scene.



Houston police say it appears there was an altercation in the street before a man was fatally struck by a pickup truck early Monday morning.

What we know:

The crash was reported around 1 a.m. on Parker Road, near Pate Road, in northeast Houston.

According to police, two men were in the backseat of a car when some kind of altercation broke out.

Police say it appears at least one of the men got out of the vehicle and was standing in the street when he was struck by a pickup truck that was traveling in the opposite direction on the two-lane road.

Houston police investigate a deadly crash on Parker Road.

The man was who struck was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene, and officers determined that he was not intoxicated.

Authorities say the stretch of road was very dark, which could have been a contributing factor to the crash.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time, and no charges have been filed.

Police say they have not determined fault in the crash and are trying to determine which lane the man was standing in when he was hit by the truck.

It’s also unclear what prompted the man to get out of the car or what the altercation was about.

Police continue to investigate.