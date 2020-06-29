Man fatally struck by pickup truck in northeast Harris County

article

Authorities say a man has died after he was hit by a pickup truck in northeast Harris County.

The deadly crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Langley Road.

Deputies say the man was in the roadway, and the driver of the pickup truck didn’t see him in time to avoid hitting him. The driver swerved into the ditch after the crash.

The man who was struck died from his injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Deputies say the driver showed no signs of impairment and is not expected to face charges.