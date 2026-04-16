Houston ISD's Long Academy in 'secure mode' due to nearby SWAT scene

The Brief Long Academy in Houston ISD is in "secure mode." The district says it is a precaution due to nearby police activity. A power outage unrelated to the police activity is also impacting the school.



Houston ISD’s Long Academy was placed in "secure mode" Thursday due to nearby police activity, officials say.

District police are also at the school.

SWAT scene on Leader Street

Sources report a SWAT standoff is taking place on Leader Street, which is nearby the campus. A suspect is reportedly barricaded inside a home.

Authorities say the school is also being impacted by a neighborhood power outage that is unrelated to the police activity.

What they're saying:

They sent this letter to parents on Thursday morning:

"Jane Long has been notified of police activity outside of the school. As a precaution, we have placed the school in Secure. During the Secure Action, all doors are locked, and no one can leave or enter the building. We assure you that we take all threats seriously as the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. We will share additional information as needed."