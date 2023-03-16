Man facing possession of child pornography charge after search warrant was executed in League City

One man is facing charges after authorities executed a search warrant on a home in League City.

According to a release, Hector Padron, Jr., 23, is charged with possession of child pornography.

Officials said the search warrant was executed in the 900 block of Texas Avenue on Thursday.

Hector Padron (Source: Galveston County Jail)

During the search, authorities found Padron, four other adults, and two children inside the home.

Following a search of the home, detectives recovered evidence of child pornography.

The Galveston County District Attorney's Office was contacted and recommended the charge of possession of child pornography.

Padron was taken to the Galveston County jail for processing.