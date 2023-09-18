The Houston Police Department has launched an investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 17.

According to police, a man arrived unconscious at Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital by private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead before receiving medical treatment.

Despite speaking with the driver who dropped off the man, police could not determine the shooting location.

Currently, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is verifying the identity of the victim. The victim is believed to be a man in his 30s.

Authorities are urging anyone who possesses information related to this incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

To provide information or leads, individuals are encouraged to contact the HPD Homicide Division directly at 713-308-3600. For those who prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

