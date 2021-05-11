Man dies in shooting in Pasadena; woman in custody

article

Police say a man is dead and a woman is in custody after a deadly shooting in Pasadena.

Just after noon on Tuesday, Pasadena police received a call about a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3300 block Pasadena Blvd.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect fled the scene. While officers were responding to the location, one officer spotted the suspect vehicle.

According to police, the suspect led officers on a brief pursuit, during which the suspect rammed a citizen’s vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle stopped at Yellowstone and Preston, and the woman was taken into custody.

According to police, there was a child in the suspect’s vehicle, but the child was not injured.

Police say the female suspect was a known acquaintance of the man, but their relationship is unclear.

