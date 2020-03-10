Man dies in crash with wrong-way driver on SH 99

article

Authorities say a man has died after a wrong-way driver crashed into his car while traveling down SH 99.

Deputies with the Fort Bend County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says the wrong-way driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of SH 99 after midnight on Tuesday.

A deputy first spotted the pick-up truck traveling in the wrong direction near US 59 and SH 99.

Deputies attempted to deploy spike strips to stop the driver.

Before authorities were able to stop the pickup truck, deputies say the wrong-way driver crashed with a car that was traveling the right direction on SH 99 near West Bellfort.

The driver of the car died. The driver of the pick-up truck was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

Witnesses told deputies that the pick-up truck was traveling at speeds near 90 to 100 mph before the crash. Authorities say the pick-up truck traveled at least 10 miles in the wrong direction.

Investigators will conduct a blood test to determine if the wrong-way driver may have been impaired.

