The Harris County Sheriff's Office's Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating a man found dead after responding to an early morning crash on 5300 Spring Stuebner Rd.

Deputies say a 20-year-old man was driving a Nissan Altima going westbound on the roadway when he lost control of his car and crashed into a wall. The crash also resulted in the man striking a power pole.

Deputies say the man did not survive the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating, deputies learned that the Altima and a pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram, were driving alongside each other at a high speed for 2 minutes before crashing.

Deputies say no other information is available about the truck.

Deputies are asking you to please contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office if you have any information about the crash or the events leading up to it.