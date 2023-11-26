League City Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a 27-year-old man who was killed on 3000 Block of E FM 646 on Sunday.

Police say around 1:31am they responded to a call of a fatal crash involving a pickup truck that was found in a ditch.

According to officials, the man driving the truck was ejected out of the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman on the passenger side was taken to the hospital.

Police say they are conducting a thorough investigation of the collision and asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash to contact the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.