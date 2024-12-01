Man dies after being ejected from vehicle during crash

article

A man died Saturday night after being ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash in Northeast Houston.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 13500 block of Crosby Freeway.

Officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office say Cesar Mejia Baez was driving eastbound, weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle hit a curb and Baez lost control. The vehicle flipped multiple times before landing in a ditch. Baez was ejected.

Medical personnel arrived and took Baez to the hospital where he died.

Deputies say no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.