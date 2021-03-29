Man dead, woman injured after pickup truck crash in northwest Houston

article

Houston police say a man died and a woman was taken to the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a barrier at an exit ramp on SH 249.

The crash occurred at the Grant Road exit around midnight.

According to police, the pickup truck hit the barrier at the exit ramp, rolled and struck the other side of the concrete barrier.

A man died at the scene. A woman, who was a passenger in the truck, was taken to the hospital.

Police say a deputy who was traveling behind the pickup truck on-viewed the crash.

The Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating.

