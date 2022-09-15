Man critically injured in NE Houston shooting, neighbors worried about the rise in crime

A man was critically injured in a northeast Houston shooting Wednesday night.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies received a call at 4:20 p.m. about a shooting on the 11900 block of Greenspark Lane.

Neighbors say two men were about to drive to work in a Chevrolet sedan when an unknown red vehicle pulled up next to it, and a gunman began to shoot, striking the Chevrolet several times.

The passenger in the Chevy was shot in the chest and abdomen area. He was airlifted to the hospital and listed in critical condition as of Thursday.

Neighbors on the block tell FOX 26, they're terrified after dealing with several shootings in the last year and a half.

"It scares me. I can’t be comfortable in my own house," one woman says. "I never know when a bullet is going to come and shoot up my house again."

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, showed pictures of several bullet holes in part of her home.

"All in the kitchen, all in the bathroom, all in the garage, bullets come through my whole house," she says.

HCSO tells FOX 26 that no suspects or a motive have been released as of Thursday night, and they plan on increasing patrols in the Greensbrook Place neighborhood.

"I’d like to see it first to believe it," the woman says. "It just keeps on happening at my house. I don’t know anymore."