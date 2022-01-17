Expand / Collapse search

Man critically injured in apartment shooting in North Harris Co., possibly shot by family member

3:21PM
Photo from the scene via SkyFOX

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are now investigating following an afternoon shooting in North Harris County

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred at an apartment complex located at the 500 block of Cypress Station, near the North Freeway. 

Gonzalez said an adult male was possibly shot by a family member. 

Authorities said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

This is a breaking news story. We’ll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 
 