Man confesses to cousin's murder in Tomball shooting, officials say

By
Published  July 28, 2025 3:49pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in the Tomball area on Sunday, July 27.
    • Baldomero Ortiz, 51, is accused of murdering his cousin, Alfaro Auner, reportedly due to a previous altercation.
    • According to HCSO, Ortiz confessed to the shooting and is currently hospitalized for a self-inflicted gunshot wound before being transferred to jail on murder charges.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide detectives have been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Tomball area on Sunday, July 27.

What we know:

HCSO identified 51-year-old Baldomero Ortiz as the suspect in the murder of Alfaro Auner. 

Auner was a cousin of the shooter. 

Dig deeper:

It is believed the altercation took place over a previous fight the two individuals had been involved in with each other. HCSO Violent Crimes Apprehension Unit detectives then located Ortiz and took him into custody later the same evening as the shooting. 

According to the sheriff's office, Ortiz confessed to the shooting and admitted to shooting himself in the leg during the altercation.

What's next:

Ortiz is being treated at an area hospital for the gunshot wound and will be later transferred to the Harris County Jail where he will be booked into jail and charged with murder.

