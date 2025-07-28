Man confesses to cousin's murder in Tomball shooting, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide detectives have been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Tomball area on Sunday, July 27.
What we know:
HCSO identified 51-year-old Baldomero Ortiz as the suspect in the murder of Alfaro Auner.
Auner was a cousin of the shooter.
Dig deeper:
It is believed the altercation took place over a previous fight the two individuals had been involved in with each other. HCSO Violent Crimes Apprehension Unit detectives then located Ortiz and took him into custody later the same evening as the shooting.
According to the sheriff's office, Ortiz confessed to the shooting and admitted to shooting himself in the leg during the altercation.
What's next:
Ortiz is being treated at an area hospital for the gunshot wound and will be later transferred to the Harris County Jail where he will be booked into jail and charged with murder.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.