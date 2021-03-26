Man climbs up construction crane in downtown Houston

Police say a man is now in custody after he climbed up a construction crane in downtown Houston.

Authorities say they received a report of a person jumping over the fence near Crawford Street and Rusk Street around 3 a.m. Friday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to HPD, when they arrived, the man had already climbed up the crane. The crane stands about 200 feet tall.

Police say the man was walking on the catwalk on top of the crane and went into the cabin.

The man was reportedly using the controls to move the crane around. Police say construction workers were able to shut off the power to the crane to stop him from operating it.

Advertisement

SWAT responded to the scene and negotiated with him. About three hours after the man climbed up, SWAT was able to walk the man down.

Police say the man was compliant. He was strapped into a safety harness for the climb down the ladder.

The man does not know how he got up there, authorities say.

The police department says the man is facing a trespassing charge.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS