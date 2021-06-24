Man charged with tampering with evidence in Samuel Olson case bonds out

article

A man charged in connection to the death of 5-year-old Samuel Olson has made bond, records showed on Thursday.

Benjamin Rivera turned himself in a day ago on a charge of tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $100,000.

Rivera is the second person to be charged in connection to the death of Olson, who was reported missing on May 27 and then found dead in a Jasper motel room a few days later.

Theresa Balboa, Rivera’s roommate and Olson’s father’s girlfriend, was also charged with tampering with evidence shortly after the boy’s body was found.

According to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, Olson’s cause of death was homicidal violence with blunt head trauma. The manner was homicide, officials said

Police have not revealed the circumstances leading up to the boy's death. The district attorney's office did confirm that tests are being on conducted a possible weapon.