Man charged in Pasadena Memorial High School band competition shooting dies

The Brief The man charged in a shooting at Pasadena Memorial High School has died, officials confirm. Dennis Erwin Brandl, Jr., 83, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say Brandl walked into the school where a band competition was being held last month and shot a man he did not know.



The suspect accused of shooting a man during a band competition at Pasadena Memorial High School last month has died, officials confirm.

Pasadena shooting suspect dies

Dennis Brandl Jr. (Source: Pasadena Police)

What we know:

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Dennis Erwin Brandl, Jr., 83, was taken to Ben Taub Hospital on Friday for medical treatment.

On Saturday, he was released into the care of medical providers and was no longer in jail custody, the sheriff’s office says. He died on Sunday.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office did not provide details about why he was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. His cause of death is not known at this time.

Shooting at Pasadena Memorial High School injures one

The backstory:

Brandl was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the shooting on Feb. 1.

Police said Brandl, armed with a gun, entered the school where a band competition was being held and fired two shots.

One bullet hit a door, and another struck a 26-year-old victim in the shoulder. Angelton ISD identified the victim as a percussion technical consultant for Angleton High School. He was flown to a nearby hospital and was expected to make a full recovery.

Officials say a group of four tactically-trained band dads jumped into action and apprehended the shooter.

Brandl reportedly told police that he was being chased by someone and that he was afraid he and his wife would be killed. Police say he drove from his home in Spring to the school in Pasadena.

Officials say Brandl did not know the shooting victim.