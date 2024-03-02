Man carrying Uzi-style machine gun shot, killed by Harris County deputies

An officer-involved shooting in the 9800 block of Fleming Springs Drive is under investigation.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County deputies responded to a call related to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

At some point, deputies encountered a man in possession of an Uzi-type weapon. Deputies shot the man, killing him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputies were not injured in the shooting.