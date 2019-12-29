Man barricaded inside apartment with 2-year-old taken into custody: HPD

article

A standoff in southwest Houston ends with the suspect being taken into custody.

Police say a 2-year-old girl who was barricaded inside the apartment with the suspect was unharmed.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday Houston Police Department's SWAT and Hostage Negotiations teams were dispatched to the apartment in the 7700 block of Corporate.

Officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance call involving a male and his girlfriend.

This is a developing story.