Man barricaded inside apartment with 2-year-old taken into custody: HPD
HOUSTON - A standoff in southwest Houston ends with the suspect being taken into custody.
Police say a 2-year-old girl who was barricaded inside the apartment with the suspect was unharmed.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday Houston Police Department's SWAT and Hostage Negotiations teams were dispatched to the apartment in the 7700 block of Corporate.
Officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance call involving a male and his girlfriend.
This is a developing story.