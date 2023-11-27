In response to a disturbance call, deputies from Constable Mark Herman's Office arrested a man for making a terroristic threat near a home on 12100 block of Lucky Meadow Drive on Nov 22.

According to deputies, upon arrival they detained Jason Mackintosh, who refused to leave the residence even after being asked.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Mackintosh had allegedly threatened a person with a baseball bat.

Constable Mark Herman provided a statement regarding the arrest, stating, "Jason Mackintosh was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for Terroristic Threat.

Deputies say his bond is set at $5,000.00 out of County Court.