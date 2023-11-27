The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a chase suspect and a motorcyclist.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to police, officers noticed two cars driving at a high speed, possibly racing on I-45 North Freeway at Gulf Bank. After officers attempted to initiate a stop, the suspect engaged at higher speeds over 100 MPH.

The chase suspect exited the I-45 Freeway and ran a red light on the service road while a motorcyclist came through and stuck the man on the motorcycle.

The 19-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The chase suspect didn't attempt to stop after striking the motorcyclist and kept driving for a short period of time before the vehicle became disabled. The suspect exited his vehicle and ran into a nearby dealership before being taken into custody.

The vehicle turned out to be reported stolen.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"We have a complainant who won't go home to his family because a suspect in a stolen vehicle refused to stop and ran again from the police and cau and ended up killing him in the intersection. We do need stronger laws when it comes to fleeing from the police. We need our legislature and ours our elected officials to revisit this and raise the penalties for this because it is so dangerous. It is no different than firing a gun into a crowd or anything else when you're on the road driving, fleeing the police at these high rates of speed. The things the damage that you can cause can be horrendous, just like it was this morning. We do need help with that", Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said.