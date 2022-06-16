Man arrested for placing hoax bomb in front of Montgomery Co. tax office

article

A man has been arrested and charged with placing a hoax bomb in front of the Montgomery County Tax Office last week, police said.

According to a release from Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office, Cole Wesley Janik, entered the tax office, located at 1520 Lake Front Circle, with a large brown colored suitcase on June 8.

Authorities said Janik spoke with an employee and later exited the building. Upon exiting, authorities said Janik placed the suitcase on top of a trash can located directly in front of the main entry door of the tax office, then left the area.

Officials said an employee of the tax office observed Janik's actions and alerted the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables Office.

Upon securing the area, bomb technicians later cleared the suitcase of any explosive devices.

Following an investigation with the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office, Janik was charged and taken into custody on Thursday afternoon without incident.