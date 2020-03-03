Man arrested for deadly shooting during 2018 robbery at Harris Co. business

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting during a 2018 robbery at a scrap metal business in northeast Harris County.

Deputies say 37-year-old Courtney Cortez Hall killed a 40-year-old employee who was working at the business along the Eastex Freeway on the morning of November 5, 2018.

According to deputies, the victim was unloading scrap metal from a vehicle when Hall approached him, shot him and then entered the pay station office.

Deputies say Hall took money from the office and then tried to take a customer’s vehicle at gunpoint, but was unsuccessful.

Investigators say they recently received information that tied Hall to the murder scene.

Hall was arrested on Monday.

