Man arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child in Montgomery County

article

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged George Glynn Banta, 48, for the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

On Nov. 6, 2020, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a tip in regards to the allegations of ongoing child sexual abuse and child physical abuse.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Deputies believe the abuse occurred over an extended period of time in both Montgomery County and Trinity County.

Banta was located and arrested on the charge of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child (or Children) after police got a search warrant for his residence in Trinity County.

Deputies have reason to believe there could potentially be other adult and juvenile victims currently unknown to law enforcement.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

If you have been romantically involved with George Glynn Banta, or if your children have spent any time with Banta or his children, (especially at his home either in Trinity County or Montgomery County), the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking that you contact authorities immediately in reference to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office case.