Man arrested after fatally shooting girlfriend, her mother and exchanging gunfire with police in west Houston

Officials are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting in west Houston Sunday morning, where a man shot and killed his girlfriend and her mother before briefly exchanging gunfire with police.

At around 9:13 a.m. Houston police got a call for an assault in progress at an apartment in the 1000 block of East Tri Oaks Lane.

HPD Assistant Chief Yasar Bashar arrived on the scene to give preliminary information prefacing by saying the incident involved three people: the shooter, his live-in girlfriend, and her mother.

Arriving officers say they saw a woman, later identified as the girlfriend's mother, getting out of her car and knocking on the door. That's when the suspect opened the door and according to Asst. Chief Bashir, shot her "point-blank."

Immediately afterward, the responding officers told the unidentified shooter to put his gun down and he responded by firing at them. Fortunately, Asst. Chief Bashir says he missed the officers and only hit the hood of their patrol vehicle and their windshield.

Officers fired back and a brief gunfight ensued, where the man was hit more than a few times. As a result, the man then went back into the apartment, where he barricaded himself for several hours.

Additional law enforcement officers including SWAT responded to assist shortly thereafter and set up a perimeter so the shooter couldn't get away.

During that time, officers rushed to check on the woman shot, but she was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Asst. Chief Bashir says the man did come out and voluntarily surrendered himself to authorities and because he was shot multiple times, was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

After his arrest, officers did a sweep of the home and found another woman's body, later identified as the man's girlfriend, who was fatally shot as well. Their names have not been released, as of this writing.

Homicide investigators and the DA's office arrived on the scene to continue their investigation, where he will face several charges Asst. Chief Bashir did not go into detail.

