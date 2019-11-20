Man accused of hiding camera in boys bathroom at Northside Elementary School

article

A 42-year-old man working at Northside Elementary School in El Campo is accused of possession of child pornography.

El Campo ISD says a hidden camera was discovered in the boys bathroom at Northside Elementary School on Nov. 18. The district says it checks all school district bathrooms and locker rooms for more hidden cameras, but didn't find any.

According to El Campo ISD, Scott Gelardi, 42, was arrested on Nov. 19. El Campo ISD says Gelardi was a third-party contractor that worked at their schools daily.

Gelardi is being charged in Wharton County with Possession of Child Pornography, Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography and Invasive Visual Recording of a Bathroom/Dressing Room.

In a statement, El Campo ISD said, "El Campo Independent School District is saddened, disturbed, and angered by the alleged actions of this individual. We thank and applaud the El Campo Police Department for its work related to this incident."