Man accused, arrested for impersonating an officer in Harris Co., officials say

Harris County
Chris Martinez

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man is facing charges after being arrested with impersonating an officer in Harris County

According to a release, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force responded to the 17600 West Little York to execute a warrant service on wanted suspect, 27-year-old Chris Martinez.

Martinez was apprehended and confirmed his felony warrant for impersonating a police officer. 

Officials said in December 2022, an anonymous tip was received that Martinez had been observed wearing a Liberty County Sheriff's Deputy uniform while working an extra job at a business located in the 12810 block of the Gulf Freeway. He was working the extra job after he had been terminated from the agency. 

Following a thorough investigation, the felony warrant was filed and accepted by the Harris County District Attorney's Office. 