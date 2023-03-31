article

A man is facing charges after being arrested with impersonating an officer in Harris County.

According to a release, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force responded to the 17600 West Little York to execute a warrant service on wanted suspect, 27-year-old Chris Martinez.

SUGGESTED: Dodgers proposal gone wrong: Fan gets tackled by security mid-proposal

Martinez was apprehended and confirmed his felony warrant for impersonating a police officer.

Officials said in December 2022, an anonymous tip was received that Martinez had been observed wearing a Liberty County Sheriff's Deputy uniform while working an extra job at a business located in the 12810 block of the Gulf Freeway. He was working the extra job after he had been terminated from the agency.

Following a thorough investigation, the felony warrant was filed and accepted by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.