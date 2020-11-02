Man, 38, shot in the chest in southeast Houston

article

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest in southeast Houston.

Officers responded to a shooting call in a parking lot in the 4600 block of Telephone Road around 12:05 a.m Monday.

The 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting was likely drug related, as narcotics were recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

