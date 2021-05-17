Man shot, 3-year-old child injured in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - A man and a 3-year-old child were taken to the hospital after a shooting in southwest Houston.
The shooting occurred just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 11700 block of Zarroll Drive.
Police say the man was outside with his parked vehicle, and three children – ages 3, 4, and 7 – were in the vehicle.
A light-color sedan reportedly drove up, and two people got out. At some point, police say shots were fired by the two individuals, hitting the man.
The 3-year-old child was reported to have been struck by debris.
The man and the child are said to have non-life-threatening injuries. The other two children were not hurt.
Police say the suspects fled the scene after the shooting. No description has been released.
