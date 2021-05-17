Man shot, 3-year-old child injured in southwest Houston

article

A man and a 3-year-old child were taken to the hospital after a shooting in southwest Houston.

The shooting occurred just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 11700 block of Zarroll Drive.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Police say the man was outside with his parked vehicle, and three children – ages 3, 4, and 7 – were in the vehicle.

A light-color sedan reportedly drove up, and two people got out. At some point, police say shots were fired by the two individuals, hitting the man.

The 3-year-old child was reported to have been struck by debris.

The man and the child are said to have non-life-threatening injuries. The other two children were not hurt.

Police say the suspects fled the scene after the shooting. No description has been released.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP