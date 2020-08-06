Man, 25, injured during exchange of gunfire in northwest Houston

article

A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times during an exchange of gunfire between two groups, Houston police say.

The shooting occurred in the 7700 block of Long Point Road around 1:25 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the man drove to an apartment complex, and a confrontation occurred between the people in his vehicle and a group of people at the complex.

At some point, there was an exchange of gunfire between the two groups, police say, and the man was struck several times.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene. There are no suspect descriptions at this time.

Advertisement

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.