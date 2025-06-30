Man with 25 convictions for indecent exposure gets PR bond shortly after being found competent

The Brief A man with 25 convictions for indecent exposure was granted a PR bond. Gregory Wade Brooks, who is a registered sex offender, was exposing himself for his own personal gratification, according to the Harris County D.A's Office. "The guy's been to prison for this. It's been enhanced numerous times. He's already proven he's not going to stop. Lock him up," said Doug Griffith, President of the Houston Police Officers Union.



After spending eight months in a mental facility, Rocky Annis, a registered sex offender, is found competent to stand trial and released on a personal recognizance bond or get out of jail free card.

Earlier this year, he plead guilty and was released for time served.

Breaking Bond: Man with over 2 dozen convictions for indecent exposure granted PR bond

Now, we've discovered another registered sex offender was granted a get out of jail free card shortly after being found competent.

"It's unbelievable, you've got 25 convictions for indecent exposure," said Doug Griffith, President of the Houston Police Officers Union.

What they're saying:

He's talking about Gregory Wade Brooks. We first reported on Brooks in March 2024.

Gregory Wade Brooks

"He's been exposing himself and gratifying himself for his own personal gratification in front of anybody he can, anybody that drives by," said assistant DA Michael Haddad.

"He's on the sex offender registry, it says risk level high," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

"The fact that he's done it 25 times, and has been arrested 25 times, who knows how many times he's done it and not been arrested," Griffith said.

Shortly after being released from jail, police say Brooks was at it again.

"He was given a PR bond in April, and he never showed up in court," Kahan said. "What on earth makes you think giving him a PR bond is in the best interest of society? It's beyond comprehension."

"The guy's been to prison for this. It's been enhanced numerous times. He's already proven he's not going to stop. Lock him up," said Griffith.

Brooks is currently back in jail with his bond set at $30,000.

Why you should care:

How many other defendants are granted PR bonds after being found competent to stand trial? FOX 26 has filed an open records request in hopes of finding out.