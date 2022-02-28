Man, 23, shot and killed at northeast Houston apartment complex

article

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at an apartment complex in northeast Houston.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Collingsworth.

Authorities identified the victim as 23-year-old Jaylen Mays.

A witness told police that Mays had gone to the location to conduct a business transaction, according to HPD.

At some point, police say, an unknown suspect opened fire and shot Mays multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no description of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

